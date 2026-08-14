War in Ukraine: Deadly Russian air raid on Kramatorsk leaves 1 dead and 17 wounded

Emergency crews worked through the night on Friday to rescue residents trapped under rubble and extinguish fires after eight FAB‑250 guided aerial bombs hit the city, local authorities said. Several private homes and a garage caught fire, while an apartment building suffered extensive damage. The strike caused sections of the ten‑storey apartment building from the first to the sixth floors to collapse, the emergency service said. Rescuers were filmed pulling a woman and a man from the rubble and helping residents leave damaged buildings. Firefighters also tackled flames at several sites across the city, while cars were damaged near the impact areas. The Donetsk regional prosecutor’s office has opened a war‑crimes investigation into the attack. Kramatorsk has repeatedly come under Russian attacks during the war because of its proximity to the front line. The injured, aged between 47 and 85, were treated for blast and traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, cuts and abrasions, officials said.