In quake-hit Cali, ‘hugs here’ station brings comfort amid rubble

As Cali recovers from the 7.4‑magnitude earthquake that struck on 10 August, 46‑year‑old local musician Andres Solomon has been offering free hugs to residents in the quake‑hit Capri neighbourhood. Sitting beneath the trees beside a cardboard sign reading “HUGS HERE” and “CHEER UP!”. Solomon says he wanted to offer emotional support alongside the material aid reaching the area, listening to people, embracing them and helping them release some of the pain of what he describes as a “collective trauma”. Andres Solomon’s simple gesture has become a small but striking symbol of comfort amid the rubble and twisted metal, as residents, volunteers and community leaders gather nearby and rescue teams continue their search and recovery work. The earthquake, described as the strongest to hit Colombia this century, has killed at least 265 people and left communities dealing with loss and uncertainty. On 13 August, Solomon said people needed to face the reality of the disaster together, just as volunteers were working side by side to remove rubble. Lyda Arias, president of Colombia’s Evangelical Confederation, said the suffering was difficult to witness and called for both prayer and action.