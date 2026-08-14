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Nigeria’s Muslim and Christian leaders sign new peace accord

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY MARCH 26 ** Thousands of worshippers participate in the Holy Ghost festival night revivals at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos, Nigeria.   -  
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GEORGE OSODI/AP2006
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

More than 50 Muslim and Christian leaders have signed a new peace accord in Nigeria, aiming to ease religious tensions and promote harmony. The agreement was signed in Abuja, where faith leaders launched a new body focused on cooperation between the country’s two main religious communities.

Nigeria’s population of more than 200 million is roughly divided between a predominantly Muslim north and a largely Christian south.

The accord comes after years of violence by Islamist groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province. While Christians have been among the victims, analysts say the vast majority of those killed have been Muslims.

Religious leaders called the agreement a turning point, urging an end to hate speech, insults and rhetoric targeting other faiths. The deal also comes ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 election, when religion is expected to remain a major factor in politics.

Focus on the religious divide was heightened last November when U.S. President Donald Trump called Nigeria a "disgraced country" ​and threatened military action over what he said was the treatment of Christians by "Islamic Terrorists".

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