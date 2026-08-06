Decoding Nigeria’s crypto shift and transforming diaspora cash into capital {Business Africa}

Nigeria Advances Crypto Regulation

Nigeria is taking significant steps to bring greater structure and oversight to Africa's rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market. A proposed regulatory framework aims to increase transparency, strengthen investor confidence, and create an environment where innovation can flourish while ensuring consumer protection.

The move is expected to support the continued growth of digital assets across the continent, particularly by improving the efficiency of cross-border payments—an area where blockchain technology has already demonstrated considerable potential. For businesses and individuals alike, faster and more affordable international transactions could unlock new opportunities for trade and financial inclusion.

Speaking on the implications of the reforms for Africa's fintech landscape, Pelumi Esho, CEO and Founder of 91 Payments, highlighted the importance of balanced regulation that encourages innovation while establishing trust within the virtual assets ecosystem. Industry stakeholders believe that clear regulatory guidelines could position Nigeria as one of Africa's leading digital finance hubs.

Reimagining Remittances as Investment Capital

Africa's global diaspora continues to play a critical role in the continent's economic development, sending nearly $100 billion home every year—an amount that exceeds foreign direct investment in many African countries.

At the EMY Africa London Summit, business leaders, investors, and policymakers discussed how these remittances could evolve beyond supporting household expenses to becoming a catalyst for long-term economic transformation.

The conversation focused on encouraging diaspora communities to channel a greater share of their financial contributions into entrepreneurial ventures, small businesses, and productive investments. Such a shift could stimulate job creation, strengthen local industries, and accelerate sustainable economic growth across the continent.

Participants noted that creating accessible investment vehicles, improving financial infrastructure, and fostering trust between investors and entrepreneurs will be essential to unlocking the full development potential of diaspora capital.

Turning Agricultural Waste into Opportunity in Bukavu

Innovation is also reshaping agriculture in Central Africa. In Bukavu, an enterprise called Joella is demonstrating how sustainable farming practices can address multiple economic and environmental challenges simultaneously.

By farming black soldier flies, the company converts organic waste into high-protein livestock feed, providing farmers with a more affordable alternative to traditional feed sources. The approach not only helps reduce production costs but also contributes to improved food security and more sustainable waste management.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the initiative is creating employment opportunities within local communities while supporting agricultural productivity. As demand for sustainable farming solutions grows, innovative models such as black soldier fly farming are increasingly being recognized as scalable solutions for strengthening food systems across Africa.