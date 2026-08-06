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DR Congo: Government bans export of copper and cobalt concentrates

A man enters a tunnels dug with shovels in the Shinkolobwe Cobalt mine, DR Congo, 10 April 2004.   -  
Copyright © africanews
SCHALK VAN ZUYDAM/AP2004
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned the export of copper and cobalt concentrates, marking a major escalation in its push to force domestic processing.

A government report, seen by news agency, Reuters, said this was part of the country’s bid to retain more revenue from its vast mineral wealth.

The order will also see the introduction of new taxes for economically significant mining ​by-products.

While the ⁠ban takes effect immediately, the new by-product tax regime has a three-month ​transition period.

The Congo is the world's ‌largest ⁠cobalt producer and second-largest supplier of copper, both of which are highly sought after globally.

They are used in a wide variety of products including electronics, rechargeable batteries, motors, and generators.

The mining sector is the driving force behind the DRC’s economy accounting for about half of the country’s GDP, estimated at $10.9 billion.

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