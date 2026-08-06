Uganda football star David Owori killed in suspected robbery

Ugandan footballer David Owori has died after being attacked during what police believe was a robbery near his home in the capital, Kampala.

The 27-year-old, who captained SC Villa and represented Uganda's national team, suffered serious injuries after reportedly resisting an attempt to steal his phone and other valuables. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Police have launched an investigation and say officers are working to identify the attackers.

Owori's death has triggered an outpouring of grief across Uganda, with teammates, fans and political leaders paying tribute to one of the country's most respected footballers.

SC Villa described him as "a leader, brother and friend", while the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) praised his influence on and off the pitch.

Owori returned to SC Villa in 2023 and helped the club win the Uganda Premier League title in 2024, ending a 20-year wait for the championship. His performances also earned him a contract extension until 2027.

The killing has also renewed concerns about violent crime in Kampala, with many Ugandans calling for stronger action against criminals.

It comes just weeks after Ugandan rugby international Sydney Gongodyo was killed in a separate attack in the city.