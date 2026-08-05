Guinea: President Doumbouya takes family holiday to Greece

It’s been described by the Guinean presidency as the country’s first officially announced annual leave by a sitting head of state: President Mamadi Doumbouya left Conakry on Monday for a family trip to Greece.

He was seen off at the airport by the prime minister, a series of military commanders, officials and diplomats. According to the presidency, the break follows years of intensive state management and is aimed at promoting government transparency.

Government authorities highlighted that state functions and institutional operations will continue as usual.

Ahead of Doumbouya’s departure, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed forces put out a statement, intended to quell speculation. He insisted that the armed forces will preserve stability and safeguard territorial integrity; he also warned the public against falling prey to online misinformation during the president’s trip.

The military’s statement highlights its key role in the country’s governance landscape since September 2021, when special forces ousted former president Alpha Condé.