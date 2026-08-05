Cape Verde's Bubista joins Morocco's RS Berkane after World Cup success

Cape Verde coach Bubista has left the national team after guiding the island nation to a remarkable World Cup debut, signing a two-year contract with Moroccan club RS Berkane as he embarks on the next chapter of his coaching career.

RS Berkane announced on Tuesday the appointment of Pedro Brito, widely known as Bubista, as the club's new head coach on a two-year deal.

He succeeds Tunisian coach Moïne Chaâbani, who has returned to coach his home country's national team following Tunisia's World Cup campaign.

End of a memorable era

The Cape Verde Football Federation thanked Bubista for his "dedication, professionalism and contribution" during his time in charge of the national team.

His departure ends a successful spell that culminated in Cape Verde's impressive first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Historic World Cup campaign

Cape Verde exceeded expectations by opening the tournament with a goalless draw against eventual champions Spain, inspired by veteran goalkeeper Vozinha.

The team followed with draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in their group and book a place in the round of 32 against Argentina.

Although Argentina progressed with a 3-2 victory after extra time, Cape Verde won widespread praise for its performance.

Sidny Lopes Cabral's dramatic equaliser, which forced extra time, was later voted the tournament's best goal.

Berkane's growing ambitions

Bubista joins a club on the rise in African football. RS Berkane lifted the CAF Confederation Cup in 2025 and remains one of Morocco's leading clubs.

The club is also closely associated with Moroccan football chief Fouzi Lekjaa, a key figure in African football and an ally of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.