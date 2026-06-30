Cape Verde stands out as LGBTQ rights progress amid challenges across Africa

Cape Verde is being recognised as one of Africa's most LGBTQ-friendly countries, offering legal protections that remain rare across the continent. But despite growing acceptance, members of the community say the journey toward full equality is far from over.

For make-up artist Leonardo Oliveira, living openly as a gay man has become possible after years of struggle. He recalls being bullied throughout primary school because of his sexuality, saying the harassment often stopped him from even reaching the classroom.

The country's growing openness was also reflected in a recent theatre production in the city of Mindelo, where actors portrayed the experiences of LGBTQ people facing discrimination and rejection. Amateur actor Walter Pires said attitudes have improved over time but noted that many people have suffered violence, lost jobs and been forced from their homes because of their identity.

Same-sex relationships have been legal in Cape Verde since 2004, and workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited. However, campaigners say legal protections alone are not enough.

English teacher and artist Janette da Graça believes education remains key to reducing prejudice, saying greater awareness is needed to challenge ignorance and promote acceptance.

Across Africa, around 30 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships, with some imposing life sentences or even the death penalty.