Cape Verde stun Spain as Lukaku rescues Belgium

World Cup debutants Cape Verde pulled off one of the tournament's biggest shocks, holding European champions Spain to a stunning 0-0 draw.

Despite Spain's star-studded lineup and overwhelming favoritism, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a heroic performance, making crucial saves to deny Spain throughout the match.

The tiny island nation, with just half a million people, celebrated wildly at the final whistle as players called the result a dream come true.

Meanwhile Romelu Lukaku needed just 23 seconds to make an impact on Belgium’s World Cup opener.

Introduced in the second half, the striker sparked the attack that led to Egypt defender Mohamed Hany’s own goal, rescuing a 1-1 draw for the Red Devils.

Egypt had stunned Belgium earlier through Emam Ashour’s first international goal and looked the more dangerous side for long periods.

Belgium struggled to break through despite Kevin De Bruyne hitting the post, and coach Rudi Garcia admitted his team lacked sharpness.

The draw leaves Belgium needing a strong response against Iran in their next Group G match.