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George Clooney evacuates French estate as wildfires rage

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Wolfs' during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Joel C Ryan/2024 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Fire

Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have evacuated their French estate as fast-moving wildfires continue to sweep across southern France.

The couple left their home near the town of Brignoles after flames broke out nearby.

In a message to the town's mayor, the Clooneys said they did not know whether their home would survive, but pledged to help rebuild the community whatever the outcome.

The wildfire has scorched around 130 hectares, forced more than 600 people to evacuate, and left four firefighters injured. Hundreds of firefighters, backed by water-bombing helicopters, remain on the front lines.

The Brignoles blaze comes as France battles one of its worst wildfire seasons in decades.

The country's largest fire has already destroyed more than 42,000 hectares in the southwest, highlighting the growing threat of extreme fires across the region.

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