Ghana's government backs extending presidential term from four to five years

Ghana
Ghana's government on Thursday accepted a proposal to extend the presidential term from four to five years.
This followed a review of the 1992 constitution by a committee set up last year by President John Dramani Mahama.
Other recommendations accepted by the government include extending Parliament’s tenure to match the new presidential term.
The government says that - given that transitions take time, as do elections, -- the extension will give administrations more time to implement their agendas.
It also accepted the committee’s recommendation to lower the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates, but from the current 40 to 35 and not 30 as was proposed.
The government also agreed to a proposal to hold presidential elections in the first week of November to ensure an adequate gap between the polls and a 7 January inauguration.
The bill covering term limits will have to go through a number of steps before going to a national referendum in 2027.
For it to be adopted, at least 40 per cent of registered voters must take part with a minimum of 75 per cent of them voting in favour of the change.
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