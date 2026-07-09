DR Congo opposition coalition postpones protests following AU mediation

The Congolese opposition coalition, C64, has postponed nationwide protests initially planned for Wednesday to later in the month following mediation by the African Union.

The decision comes as Human Rights Watch says security forces uses excessive force against demonstrators on 12 June.

Those protests turned violent when the police and army fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds, raising fears of renewed unrest during future demonstrations.

C64 accuses President Felix Tshisekedi of using a referendum on a new constitution to pave the way for a third presidential term, and is demanding his resignation.

Formed in May, it is named after Article 64 of the DRC constitution, which grants citizens the right to resist an unconstitutional seizure of power.

Amid what is seen as growing public distrust of the president, the political dispute is increasingly spilling onto the streets.

The coalition sees the reform as a "constitutional coup," and hopes that protests now scheduled for 22 July will increase pressure on the government.