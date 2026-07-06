Second Ebola treatment centre opens in North Kivu

A second Ebola treatment center has been inaugurated in North Kivu, one of three provinces of the DR Congo hit by a recent outbreak of the deadly virus.

With a capacity of 20 beds, the centre is aimed at improving specialist care and easing pressure on local health facilities.

"This Ebola Treatment Center is the second standardized centre to be built in our province of North Kivu," said Prisca Luanda Kamala, Provincial Minister of Health, North Kivu Province.

"We have the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC) in Katwa, and now this one at the Beni General Hospital. Of course, according to our plans, many more ETCs and transit centres are set to be built, and we are only just getting started. All of this is in the interests of our people, because when people fall ill, the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens.”

The city of Beni, where the new centre is located, has also recorded its first Ebola survivor, a female patient who was discharged in late June, a rare positive milestone in the country's fight against the outbreak.

FILE - Medical staff carry an Ebola patient to a treatment center in Rwampara, Congo, Thursday, May 21, 2026. Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

"This document certifies that our sister Kavira Mukelu Charline is no longer considered an Ebola patient, but rather is considered cured, someone who has overcome the disease," said Jeremie Katsavara, a doctor treating Ebola patients.

"So she will help us to create awareness, to help us spread the message within the community that Ebola is not a foregone conclusion.”

Medical teams say her recovery shows that early treatment can save lives. They are urging communities to seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.

"Thank you very much, for accepting the care provided by our teams and for all the efforts they have made on your behalf. We believe you can tell the community and others that the disease really does exist and that if someone agrees to seek treatment in time, they have a very good chance of recovery," said Michel Tosalisana, chief medical officer of Beni Health Zone.

As of Sunday, the DRC has reported more than 1,500 confirmed Ebola cases in three provinces, including 506 deaths. More than 250 patients have recovered, while 628 remain in isolation or under hospital care.