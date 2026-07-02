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World Cup: DR Congo fans proud of team despite loss to England

Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi (1) save the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between England and Congo in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

World Cup 2026

Football fans in the eastern Congolese city of Goma gathered at a nightclub on Wednesday night to watch the Democratic Republic of the Congo take on England in the FIFA World Cup round of 32.

Despite England's 2-1 comeback victory, many supporters said they were proud of the Leopards' performance after the team pushed one of football's traditional powerhouses close.

"I'm not stressed; I'm very happy. We've been waiting for this for 52 years. Not everyone can do what we just did. I'm happy, and I want to congratulate the Leopards," said fan Prince Useni.

Others were disappointed by the result but praised the team's display.

"I don't feel good about the way we just lost. In the first half, we played well, but in the end it turned out the opposite—I'm not happy. But we still controlled the game; it was a steady match," said Joyeuse Bulonza.

Another supporter, Dany Minyake, said the team's performance had earned international respect.

"We are overjoyed. We hoped to go far, but we showed our determination, we showed it to the world, and the world recognizes it."

England recovered from an early deficit with two second-half goals from Harry Kane to advance to the last 16, ending Congo's historic World Cup run.

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