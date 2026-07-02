ICC 'concerned' over withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger

The International Criminal Court has voiced concern over the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, saying it undermines the global pursuit of justice.

The Hague-based ICC prosecutes individuals for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The three military-led West African states pulled out of the court last year, calling it “an instrument of Neo-colonial repression in the hands of imperialism.”

The three former ECOWAS members formed the Alliance of Sahel States in 2024.

The ICC’s Assembly of State Parties, which represents the countries that make up the court, said it regretted their departure.

Countries leaving the court “risks undermining the collective pursuit of justing and weakening global efforts to end impunity,” the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The court has 125 current members but several major powers including China, India, Russia, the US and Israel have not joined.