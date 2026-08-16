UN warns South Sudan refugees at risk as aid funding runs short

Two United Nations agencies warned on Friday that hundreds of thousands of refugees in South Sudan are at risk of losing much needed humanitarian assistance due to a lack of funding.

WFP (World Food Programme) and the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said in a joint statement that more than 650,000 refugees who fled from neighboring countries are likely to be cut out from aid.

“Without immediate funding, assistance for more than 650,000 refugees will be reduced, putting lives and futures at risk. This could mean fewer food rations, reduced nutrition support for children and mothers,” said Adham Effendi, WFP Deputy Country Director for South Sudan.

WFP says food aid is essential for many children who arrive at refugee centers already undernourished.

Up to 3,000 refugees and returnees continue to arrive in South Sudan from neighboring Sudan each week, the WFP estimates, forced by continuing fighting across the region.

“Needs are rising faster than resources,” said Effendi.

WFP said that they were already forced to make choices and give priority to the most vulnerable people who are currently receiving half the full food ration.

The agency said it needs $37 million to fill the gap, as well as $258 million to guarantee assistance for the rest of 2026.