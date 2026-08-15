UN calls for negotiations to end the conflict in Mozambique

A military victory over jihadist insurgents in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province does not appear imminent, according to a report by a United Nations special rapporteur released Friday.

Mozambique is fighting an insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado linked to the Islamic State group.

The conflict has seen attacks on civilians and security forces, including beheadings, and has displaced thousands of people.

"The frequency, severity and scale of attacks against civilians have increased over the past year," said UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul, after visiting Mozambique from August 4 to 14 to assess the consistency of its counter-terrorism laws, policies and practices.

UN experts are independent figures mandated by the Human Rights Council to report their findings and do not speak for the United Nations itself.

Cabo Delgado has enormous reserves of gas, which have attracted the attention of energy giants including France's TotalEnergies, Italy's ENI and US company ExxonMobil.

Rwandan forces have been deployed to the area since 2021 to assist Mozambique's army in an operation backed by the EU.

But despite Rwanda's support, the report said the current military posture is "offensive defence" rather than actively pursuing the non-state armed group.

"While this dampens hostilities, it risks enabling the group to rebuild," it said.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of 6,632 people including 2,772 civilians since 2017 to mid-2026, the report said, citing figures from Acled, an organisation that compiles data on conflict zones.

About 1.5 million people have been displaced, it said, and 1,7 million required humanitarian assistance in 2026.

Other impacts have included loss of land, livelihoods, property, access to services and family separation.