Survivors recount horror as Zimbabwe Lake Kariba ferry death toll hits 46

Grieving families gathered at a mortuary in Kariba on Thursday as the death toll from Tuesday’s ferry disaster on Lake Kariba rose to 46, while survivors described the desperate struggle to escape the sinking vessel.

For relatives of those still missing, the tragedy remains painfully unresolved. Koto Duncan said only two of his nine relatives had been found.

“So far only two of my relatives have been found and seven are yet to be located,” he said as he searched for them at the mortuary.

Takemore Malunga said his uncle, One Mereki, had told family members that water was flooding the ferry and that he had taken refuge in the kitchen before the vessel sank.

Survivors recall a desperate struggle

Survivors described scenes of panic as the overloaded ferry capsized in rough waters. Chance Siyamavhu said passengers scrambled for life jackets, but many did not know how to use them.

He survived after a wave pushed the overturned vessel, allowing him and others to climb onto its hull. But he said many passengers were swept away before they could be rescued.

Another survivor, Norah Chadenga, said she continues to struggle with the loss of her sister-in-law, whom she had encouraged to join the fish-trading business.

Overloaded ferry under scrutiny

The government ferry was authorised to carry 90 people but had 114 adults and five crew members on board, along with an unspecified number of children. Survivors said passengers had urged the captain to turn back as water entered the vessel.

Anymore Chambati, who had been a security official on the ferry, said he tried to distribute life jackets as the vessel began sinking, but managed to hand out no more than 10.

Government promises replacement ferry

The disaster has renewed concerns about safety and transport links around Lake Kariba, where ferries provide a vital connection between remote communities and the town of Kariba.

Officials said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had ordered the government to find a replacement passenger ferry and urgently repair the road linking Kariba with surrounding communities.