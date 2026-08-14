Croatia wildfire near Omiš injures residents and disrupts holiday travel

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, with seven reportedly in a life-threatening condition early on Friday. Parts of Omiš lost power as the fire approached the town centre, while homes, cars and boats were damaged or destroyed. Evacuees spent the night in a sports hall, sleeping on beds and floors. Residents described chaotic scenes as they fled the advancing flames. Omiš fire brigade commander Slavko Tučaković said numerous homes and vehicles had been destroyed, causing extensive damage to property, the natural environment and wildlife. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by Friday, while crews were also deployed to another wildfire on the Pelješac peninsula. Authorities said there were no fatalities. The fires came at the height of Croatia’s summer tourist season, threatening to disrupt travel and put further pressure on the local economy. Sections of the main coastal road near Omiš were closed, affecting links between Split and Dubrovnik as well as day trips and coach tours. Damage to homes, cafés, restaurants, cars and boats could also reduce the area’s tourism capacity at a time when demand is at its peak.