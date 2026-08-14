Emmy-nominated director looks to Tupac trial for long-awaited closure

Emmy-nominated director Alexandria Stapleton is hoping the trial of a man accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing will bring answers and “some sort of closure” to the rapper’s family, friends and fans.

Stapleton’s Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, including best documentary, while also renewing scrutiny of allegations surrounding Shakur’s death.

The film examines Sean Combs’ relationship with Shakur, Duane “Keffe D” Davis and others allegedly connected to the killing.

Allegations put under scrutiny

Davis is charged with murder with a deadly weapon in connection with Shakur’s death and has pleaded not guilty.

Stapleton said her documentary sought to present available evidence, including recordings in which Davis allegedly claimed that Combs hired him to carry out the killing.

“As of right now, they're allegations,” Stapleton said, stressing that the trial will determine how the claims stand up in court.

Combs, who is not charged in connection with Shakur’s killing, has previously denied involvement.

Tupac’s legacy remains powerful

Stapleton said Shakur’s influence continues decades after his death, describing him as an artist who used music, poetry and writing to confront difficult social realities.

“I think that his legacy will only continue to live on,” she said.

As the long-awaited trial unfolds, Stapleton hopes it can finally provide clarity in a case that has remained one of hip-hop’s most enduring mysteries.

“I hope that it potentially brings some sort of closure,” she said.