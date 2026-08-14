Chad's president pardons opposition leader and former prime minister Succes Masra

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby has granted a presidential pardon to former Prime Minister and opposition leader Succès Masra, ending his prison sentence after more than a year behind bars.

The pardon was announced in a presidential decree on Friday and provides a full remission of prison sentences for those covered by the order, paving the way for Masra's release.

Masra, leader of the country's main opposition party, had been serving a 20-year prison sentence, a conviction that drew concern from opposition supporters and rights advocates who viewed the case as politically motivated.

The former prime minister has been one of the most prominent critics of President Déby's government and has played a central role in Chad's political opposition in recent years.

The presidency has not provided further details on the reasons behind the pardon, and it remains unclear whether the move could open the door to renewed political dialogue between the government and the opposition.

The decision comes as Chad continues to navigate a fragile political transition under President Déby, with many observers closely watching whether the release of one of the country's leading opposition figures signals a broader effort to ease political tensions.