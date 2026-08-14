South African lawmakers question effectiveness of army deployment against gang Violence

Five months after South Africa deployed soldiers to help combat gang violence in and around Cape Town, lawmakers say the operation has failed to improve security.

Members of Parliament who visited affected communities this week said gang-related killings have continued despite the presence of the South African National Defence Force under Operation Prosper, a mission that has cost more than 823 million rand, or nearly 51 million U.S. dollars.

Ian Cameron, Chairperson, Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police: "We need to be honest. We didn't see a decrease in gang violence since the operation started. In fact, in some parts we saw an increase. Two weeks ago around the metro, I think there were just over a hundred murders."

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the military's ability to carry out the mission, citing poor equipment and logistical problems.

Dereleen James, Member of Parliament: "SANDF members told us the vehicles they were driving would get stuck. They said they don't even have medication. This is not me saying it—I recorded these members saying that this operation was a complete failure."

The government deployed troops earlier this year to support police in five provinces battling organized crime, gang violence and illegal mining. Officials have maintained that the military deployment is intended to support—not replace—long-term policing efforts, but lawmakers say urgent changes are needed if the operation is to have any meaningful impact.