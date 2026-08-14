Central African Republic: Muslims return as Sibut rebuilds

Years after civil war drove many Muslims from Sibut, the call to prayer is echoing again from the town’s rebuilt central mosque. Returning residents and Christian neighbours are seeking to restore trust and revive a community once known for peaceful coexistence.

The Islamic call to prayer has returned to the rooftops of Sibut, a town about three hours north of Bangui that was once home to a thriving Muslim and Christian community.

Many Muslim residents fled after the Central African Republic descended into sectarian violence following the Seleka rebellion in 2013 and the rise of anti-Balaka militias.

Among those returning is Muslim trader Idriss Elder, who spent years in exile in neighbouring Chad. He now runs a small food shop in Sibut, hoping to rebuild the life he left behind.

A mosque becomes a symbol of reconciliation

The central mosque, once looted and destroyed during the conflict, has been rebuilt. Its imam, Said Goni, says the message from the pulpit is now one of peace and social cohesion.

“We are in a time of peace and living together,” Goni said. “All of us who have returned need peace.”

Security has improved in Sibut as Central African forces have regained control, supported by Russian fighters and the continued presence of UN peacekeepers.

For returning residents, the improved security has made it possible to rebuild businesses, homes and community ties.

Christian neighbours welcome returnees

In the Adramane district, where many Muslim homes and businesses were destroyed or abandoned, Christian residents say they want their former neighbours back.

“We are pleased to see the Muslims returning,” said resident Avenir Bissafi. “We have forgiven everything. We are asking our Muslim brothers to come back.”

But the neighbourhood remains a shadow of its former self, with damaged homes and a subdued market where Muslim traders once played a central role in the local economy.

Destroyed homes delay return

For many displaced Muslims, however, security is not the only obstacle to coming home.

Ousmane Chaibou, president of Sibut's Islamic Council, says many former residents remain in Chad or elsewhere in the Central African Republic because their houses were destroyed.

“The real problem is that their homes have been destroyed,” he said. “To this day, they have no houses to live in. That affects their plans to return.”

Authorities say they want to help displaced residents come back, but the wider country remains politically fragile and armed groups continue to operate in several areas.

For Sibut, the gradual return of its Muslim community offers a fragile symbol of reconciliation after years of violence.