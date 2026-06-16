Central African Republic army denies coup rumours

The Central African Republic's military has rejected reports circulating on social media that a plot was underway to overthrow the government, insisting that the country remains stable and that state institutions are functioning normally.

In a rare public statement, the armed forces' general staff dismissed claims of a coup attempt as false information aimed at creating confusion and undermining public confidence. Military officials urged citizens not to be influenced by rumours and to rely only on official sources for information.

The denial comes amid heightened sensitivity across Africa, where several countries have experienced military takeovers or alleged coup plots in recent years. As a result, unverified reports of political instability often spread quickly online.

Authorities in Bangui say security forces remain fully operational and loyal to President Faustin-Archange Touadéra's government. The military leadership also warned against the dissemination of false information, saying such reports could threaten national security and public order.

The statement seeks to reassure both citizens and international partners at a time when the Central African Republic continues to face security challenges despite efforts to stabilize the country.

For now, officials insist there has been no attempt to overthrow the government, describing the rumours as unfounded speculation rather than a genuine threat to the state.