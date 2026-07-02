Tanzania deploys security forces to major cities ahead of planned protests

Tanzania has deployed military personnel and police in Dar es Salaam and other major cities ahead of planned protests over last year’s contested election.

The government last week announced a ban on all political rallies citing security threats, without saying how long it would be in place.

Youth-led protesters plan to gather on 7 July to call for democratic reforms and justice for those killed in last year’s election violence.

A government-appointed commission found that at least 518 people died in the unrest, but opposition and religious groups say security forces killed thousands.

The protests were driven by the exclusion of leading opposition candidates from the election which was won by President Samia Suluhu Hassan with nearly 98 per cent of the vote.

She claimed the unrest was an attempt to overthrow her government. The authorities have denied ‌allegations ⁠by human rights groups that security personnel used excessive force.

Next week’s demonstrations are set to coincide with the government-organised Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.