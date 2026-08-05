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Cameroon: President Biya changes communication strategy during Geneva stay

Cameroon President Paul Biya delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence during World War II   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Simon, Pool via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Cameroon

His absence from Cameroon since 7 June 2026 has fuelled debate over what the opposition is describing as a power vacuum. President Paul Biya has now altered his communication strategy regarding his trip away from the country.

Rather that appearing in public and speaking as he has done previously, Biya is sending a sign that he is still in power by signing presidential decrees.

Several presidential decrees on 3 August 2026 promoted 5 colonels; it comes after another decree on 28 July placed a general into retirement.

Regarding the economic sector, a presidential decree on 30 July allowed the Minister of Economy, planning and regional development to sign agreements worth billions of francs with the Islamic Development Bank.

Although signing presidential decrees is a routine activity, it is taking place during a sensitive moment, as rumours circulate about the president’s health. A government spokesperson has tried to allay concerns about Biya’s wellbeing and has insisted that his return home is imminent.

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