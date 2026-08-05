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WFP warns powerful El Niño could push millions into hunger

FILE - A usually submerged patch of land rises from the surface of the Danube River due to low levels of the water following an extended period of drought in Corabia, Romania.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

El Niño

The World Food Programme is warning that a powerful El Niño weather pattern could push nearly 49 million more people into acute hunger by the end of next year, bringing the global total to 274 million.

Scientists say there's an 81 percent chance of an exceptionally strong El Niño, with Pacific Ocean temperatures reaching levels not seen in decades.

The climate phenomenon is expected to trigger droughts, floods and erratic rainfall, threatening crops and food production across some of the world's most vulnerable regions.

Central America and Southern Africa are expected to be hit hardest, with sharp increases in severe food insecurity as millions more struggle to access enough food.

The WFP also warns that conflict in the Middle East, combined with weather-related crop failures, could drive food prices even higher, placing additional pressure on vulnerable families.

Adding to the challenge, cuts in international funding have weakened food-security monitoring, making it harder to detect emerging crises before they spiral.

The agency is expanding early assistance programmes in 18 countries, but says governments and humanitarian partners must act now to prepare for what could become one of the most severe climate-driven food emergencies in years.

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