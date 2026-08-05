Cape Verde World Cup star Vozinha begins new chapter at Colo-Colo

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has been unveiled by Chilean giants Colo-Colo after completing his move from Portuguese side Chaves, saying the transfer marks the greatest moment of his club career following his standout performances at the FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper was officially presented on Tuesday after signing for Chile's most successful club.

Vozinha said joining Colo-Colo fulfilled a long-held ambition of playing for a major club, adding that despite receiving several offers after the World Cup, the Chilean side was always his preferred destination.

World Cup success behind him

The veteran shot-stopper became one of the breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup with Cape Verde, producing a series of impressive performances that drew international attention.

Reflecting on his move, Vozinha said the World Cup was the greatest achievement of his football career, but insisted his focus is now on helping Colo-Colo succeed.

A tribute to his grandparents

Colo-Colo received special permission from Chilean football authorities to allow the goalkeeper to wear "Vozinha" on the back of his shirt instead of his surname.

The nickname, which means "little granny" in Portuguese, has accompanied him throughout his career and serves as a tribute to his grandparents, whose values he said continue to inspire him.

Vozinha said he intends to keep wearing the name until he retires because of its deep personal significance.

Debut could come this weekend

The Cape Verde international arrived in Santiago on Sunday to a warm reception from supporters and trained with his new teammates on Tuesday.

He could make his competitive debut for Colo-Colo as early as Sunday's league match against Unión La Calera.