Thousands join Santiago’s annual Zombiewalk in a celebration of horror and art

From Plaza Italia to Almagro Park, crowds of participants dressed as zombies, vampires, and fantasy characters marched along the Alameda in a lively celebration blending art, music, and performance. The event once again turned central Santiago into a carnival of creativity and horror-inspired fun. This year’s edition paid homage to the iconic Doctor Mortis, revived through artificial intelligence by Dimatica Films, which recreated the original voice of Juan Marino’s 1945 character. Live music by Los Peores de Chile, Durango, and Alley energised the crowd, while a costume competition rewarded the most imaginative looks. Families, fans, and even pets joined the festivities, marking yet another successful year for the city’s unconventional Halloween tradition.