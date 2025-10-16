Volunteers evacuate civilians from war-torn Kostiantynivka

Burned-out cars and shattered buildings line the streets, while the sound of explosions echoes through what remains of the city. Despite the danger, volunteers from the Proliska humanitarian organisation continue to enter the war-torn city to evacuate those still trapped among the ruins. During one recent mission, they helped several families flee, including two young brothers aged eight and thirteen, whose home had been repeatedly struck by nearby shells. For many, evacuation offers the only chance of survival as winter approaches. Yet not everyone chooses to leave. Some residents insist on staying, determined to endure the harsh conditions in the only place they call home. Volunteers say their work grows harder with each passing day, but they remain committed to saving as many people as possible — one journey, and one conversation, at a time.