Torrential rains devastate Mexico, leaving 64 dead and dozens missing

Thousands of soldiers and emergency workers have been deployed to clear roads and restore access to areas cut off by torrents of mud and debris. Officials warned that dozens remain missing and that the scale of the disaster in remote mountain towns is still unclear. The heavy rains were caused by the convergence of two tropical storms off Mexico’s western coast, striking at the end of an unusually intense rainy season. Overflowing rivers and weakened hillsides triggered widespread destruction, submerging villages and washing away infrastructure. Authorities said that helicopters and boats were being used to reach communities where road access remains impossible. In some of the worst-hit areas, local residents have joined rescue efforts to deliver food and supplies. In Hidalgo, volunteers are trekking for hours on foot to reach isolated settlements, while others have organised air evacuations for elderly people and children trapped by floodwaters. President Claudia Sheinbaum said the government’s immediate priority is reopening roads and delivering essential aid to the affected communities.