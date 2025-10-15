Belgian police clash with protesters as austerity anger grips Brussels

The mass demonstration, one of the largest in recent years, paralysed traffic in the capital and coincided with nationwide strikes that cancelled most flights from Brussels Airport. The protest, organised by Belgium’s three main trade unions, drew between 80,000 and 150,000 people according to estimates. Demonstrators banged drums, set off smoke bombs, and carried banners condemning planned cuts to pensions, unemployment benefits, and health care. Scuffles broke out as police in riot gear clashed with protesters, detaining several individuals and attempting to clear crowds from central streets. The unrest reflects growing public anger over the government’s fiscal plans aimed at tackling Belgium’s high national debt, now exceeding 100% of GDP. De Wever, who came to power in February at the head of the so-called “Arizona Government,” has pledged to curb spending rather than raise taxes on the wealthy. Tuesday’s protest highlighted widespread opposition to the measures, particularly the proposed increase in the retirement age and reductions in social support programmes.