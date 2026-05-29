Ghana approves sweeping anti-LGBTQ law

Ghana’s parliament has approved one of Africa’s most restrictive anti-LGBTQ laws, reviving controversial legislation that imposes prison terms for same-sex relations and support for LGBTQ activities, despite strong criticism from human rights groups and international organisations.

Ghana’s parliament on Friday approved the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, a measure widely regarded as one of the toughest anti-LGBTQ laws on the African continent.

The legislation now awaits ratification by President John Mahama before it can become law.

Lawmakers had previously passed the bill unanimously in 2024, but former president Nana Akufo-Addo did not sign it before leaving office, causing the legislation to lapse under constitutional rules.

Prison terms for same-sex relations and advocacy

The law imposes prison sentences of up to three years for individuals who engage in same-sex relations.

It also prescribes penalties of between three and five years for those found promoting, sponsoring or intentionally supporting LGBTQ activities.

While the newly approved version maintains the core provisions of the original bill, lawmakers introduced exemptions for legal professionals, healthcare workers and media practitioners.

Rights groups condemn legislation

Human rights organisations and several international bodies have strongly criticised the bill, arguing that it threatens fundamental freedoms and could increase discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.

Critics say the legislation risks undermining protections for freedom of expression, association and access to healthcare.

Supporters, however, argue that the measure reflects the country's cultural and religious values.

Debate reflects broader social divide

Ghana remains a deeply religious and socially conservative nation, with a Christian majority and strong public opposition to same-sex relationships.

Such relationships are already prohibited under a colonial-era law inherited from British rule, although prosecutions have been rare.

The bill’s approval is expected to reignite debate both within Ghana and internationally over the balance between cultural values, human rights and individual freedoms.