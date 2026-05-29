Community outreach key to stopping Ebola outbreak, says Red Cross, as Uganda confirms 2 new cases

As Red Cross workers in the DRC's Ituri province step up community outreach efforts in a bid to contain the Ebola outbreak, across the border in Uganda, two new cases have been confirmed. This comes on the same day as the first confirmed survivor of the Bundibugyo strain was discharged from hospital.

Red Cross volunteers in DR Congo’s Ituri province disinfect and bury the bodies of suspected Ebola victims. The procedure is part of the battle to contain the deadly virus that’s spreading across eastern Congo.

But some families have pushed back against the strict measures - wanting access to their relatives’ bodies and full funeral services, despite the risk of infection.

"There is a good level of acceptance within the community, apart from a few who are resistant because of certain beliefs," says Delphin Chanamula, a communications and community engagement officer with the Red Cross in Ituri.

"Perhaps because of their attachment or affection for a particular member. So now, the Red Cross team is stepping in to help persuade them to break down that resistance, so that the community will hand over the body to our volunteers for a dignified and safe burial."

Authorities have identified more than 1,000 suspected cases and 246 suspected deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15.

Community outreach

Without a vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola driving the current outbreak, there’s no time to lose.

"Community outreach remains the most effective tool for stopping this 17th outbreak," says Chanamula. "It is with this in mind that we have hit the ground running, training 100 volunteers for the Bunia health zone.”

The capital of Ituri province, Bunia is the epicentre of the outbreak but the virus has already been detected further afield.

On Friday, Uganda’s Health Ministry confirmed two new Ebola infections in the country’s capital Kampala. That brings the country’s total caseload to nine, including one death.

Officials say both of the new cases involve Congolese nationals. One was identified after developing symptoms, the other linked to an earlier confirmed patient. All of their known contacts are under close observation as authorities intensify efforts to contain the disease.

First confirmed survivor

One glimmer of good news: on Friday, The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the first recovery of a confirmed Ebola patient since this outbreak began.

"The DRC has said that on May 27, a patient recovered and left the hospital and has been discharged into the community," Anais Legand of the WHO's High Threat Pathogens Team told reporters.

The patient was discharged from care after two negative tests.

Although this is the first recovery among patients in whom Ebola was confirmed, Legand said there where likely other recoveries among people who haven't had confirmed test results.