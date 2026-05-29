Romania: First footage shows damage after drone hits residential block near Ukraine border

Romania has called for stronger air defence support after a Russian drone involved in an overnight attack on Ukraine crashed into an apartment block in the eastern city of Galati on 29 May. The incident injured two people, caused a fire on the roof of the building and forced several residents to evacuate. Romanian authorities described the drone's flight over national territory as a serious violation of international law. President Nicusor Dan convened the country's top defence council, calling it the most serious incident on Romanian soil linked to the war in Ukraine since 2022. Galati lies on the Danube near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova, an area that has repeatedly been affected by debris and drone incursions during the conflict. Romania's military tracked the drone in its airspace and scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter. Defence officials stressed that the crash was not considered a deliberate attack on Romania, but warned that Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose security risks for NATO's eastern flank. Bucharest has asked the alliance to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone systems to strengthen its defences.