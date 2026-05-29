Lebanon: Tyre residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

Smoke continued to rise over parts of Tyre as residents returned to inspect damaged homes, businesses and vehicles, navigating streets strewn with shattered glass and debris. Local officials said disruptions to electricity supplies and some medical services were hampering rescue and recovery efforts. The strikes were part of an expanded Israeli military campaign in southern Lebanon targeting what Israel described as Hezbollah infrastructure and launch sites, a move that has caused fresh displacement and heightened fears of a wider conflict. As Hezbollah continued firing rockets and drones in response, authorities and aid organisations assessed damage across the city, including to homes, businesses and heritage sites, while residents voiced growing concern for Tyre's tourism-dependent economy. Humanitarian agencies warned that continued violence could deepen the crisis along Lebanon's southern coast and trigger further waves of displacement as tensions remain high on both sides of the border.