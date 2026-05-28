Viral ‘Donald Trump’ buffalo spared from Eid sacrifice and sent to zoo

The 700-kilogramme buffalo, named after the distinctive blond hairstyle associated with the US president, arrived at the zoo in Dhaka on 28 May after attracting widespread attention. Visitors gathered to see the unusual animal, whose pale coat and light-coloured hair have made it a local curiosity. Zoo officials said the transfer was important because albino buffaloes are uncommon and require special conservation efforts. According to the Bangladesh National Zoo, the buffalo will now be monitored as part of a programme aimed at preserving rare genetic traits. Curator Dr Md Atiqur Rahman said staff would closely track the animal's health, diet and reproductive potential. Eid al-Adha traditionally involves the sacrifice of livestock, including cattle and buffaloes, but the animal's growing popularity helped secure a different outcome. The case has attracted attention across Bangladesh, highlighting both public interest in unusual animals and efforts to protect rare breeds through conservation and breeding programmes.