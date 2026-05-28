France heat triggers illegal swimming in central Paris

Swimmers jumped from canal banks and gathered along the waterfront despite a long-standing ban on bathing in the waterway. Police officers patrolled the area and issued reminders about safety rules, but many residents remained in the water throughout the afternoon. The scenes reflected the challenge facing authorities as unusually hot weather encouraged Parisians to seek relief in public waterways not intended for swimming. Along the canal, residents described overcrowded flats and limited options for escaping the heat. Some swimmers argued that previous supervised bathing initiatives had boosted confidence in water quality, while others said access to cool public spaces had become increasingly important during hot spells. Authorities have repeatedly warned about risks linked to swimming in the canal, including accidents, hidden obstacles and water pollution. The gathering came as France experienced one of its hottest May periods on record, with temperatures reaching 34C in Lyon and 32C in Toulouse as a powerful heat dome grips western Europe. Climate experts say the 2026 heatwave is already surpassing the landmark May 1922 event in both intensity and duration, with broken records, unusually warm nights and prolonged extreme temperatures. They also point to the unusually early and widespread nature of the heat, which they say reflects a broader trend of more frequent and severe heatwaves driven by human‑induced climate change across Europe, particularly in a continent that is warming faster than the global average.