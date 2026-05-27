Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Airlines urged to tighten safety protocols amid Ebola outbreak

A sanitation worker from the Bunia city government sprays chlorine to disinfect the central market, as Ituri province continues to combat an Ebola outbreak, in Bunia, Congo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ebola virus

Global health officials are on high alert as the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to spread, now crossing borders into neighboring Uganda.

The UN’s aviation agency is urging governments and airlines to follow strict post-pandemic health guidelines to prevent further transmission through air travel.

The World Health Organization warns that escalating violence and humanitarian crises in eastern DRC are severely disrupting containment efforts.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says conflict in Ituri Province is forcing civilians and health workers to flee, making contact tracing and early treatment increasingly difficult.

Uganda has now confirmed seven Ebola cases, including infections among healthcare workers, with one reported death.

Health officials warn the coming weeks could see even more cases detected across the region.

Related articles

Related articles

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..