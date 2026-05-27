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Eid al-Adha celebrated across Kenya with prayers, sacrifice and charity

A child walks between a group of Muslim faithful during Eid-al-Adha prayers in Nairobi, Kenya, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Ngugi)   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

Thousands of Muslims across Kenya gathered Wednesday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” with communal prayers, festive meals, and acts of charity.

Markets were filled with families purchasing goats and sheep for slaughter, a central tradition of the holiday that symbolizes faith, devotion, and obedience to God. The four-day celebration, which runs through May 30, coincides with the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and is considered one of the most sacred events on the Islamic calendar.

Muslim Sheikh Swaleh Mtetu said the ritual sacrifice commemorates the teachings of Prophets Ibrahim and Muhammad. He explained that Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son after receiving a divine command was a profound test of faith and obedience.

Families also marked the holiday with celebrations, gift-giving, and new clothes for children. Muslim faithful Yahya Gamadit described the occasion as a time of joy, prayer, and sacrifice, with communities gathering to celebrate together.

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