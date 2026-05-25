Morocco’s Eid livestock markets return to full strength as herd numbers recover

The sounds of sheep and rams filled the air at the bustling livestock market in Aïn Aouda, near Rabat, as families prepared for Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest celebrations in the Muslim calendar.

Traders and customers returned in large numbers after last year’s market cancellation, with buyers searching for sheep and goats ahead of the festival. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice livestock to honour the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God, when a sheep was offered in place of his son.

Sheep seller Ibrahim Nouini said prices remain high because of rising feed costs, with Sardi rams selling for up to 750 euros. Despite varied prices and available livestock, many families remain concerned about affordability.

But officials and researchers say conditions are improving. Environment researcher Mustapha Laissate said Morocco’s national herd has rebounded from 23 million to 41 million livestock animals, reducing the need for imports and restoring the availability of local breeds.

The four-day festival follows the lunar Islamic calendar, meaning its dates change every year.