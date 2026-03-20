Egyptians attend prayers at a mosque to mark Eid celebrations

Egyptians attended prayers at a mosque in Cairo on Friday to mark the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and bid farewell to the to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Balloons were distributed for free after Eid al-Fitr prayers, outside the famous al-Seddik mosque.

People gathered together as children played with balloons and water guns.

Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement. It’s marked with congregational prayers and festivities that usually include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.

But this year, Eid is approaching amid the Iran war, which has been roiling many countries in the Middle East and leading to far-reaching consequences beyond.

"The world outside is full of war; all countries are fighting and attacking each other. But here, we don't have that and the mood is very different. Egypt is always safe," said Cairo resident Manar Fayez.

Egypt is one of the few countries in the Middle East not directly affected by the war, now in its third week with no sign of abating.

It’s not part of the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, and it hasn’t been targeted by Iranian missile and drone fire, like Arab Gulf nations, or by Israeli bombardment, like Lebanon.

In Egypt, people buy Kahk, buttery biscuits, to share with family, friends and neighbors during get-togethers as they celebrate the holiday's festive spirit.

Children, usually wearing new Eid outfits, receive traditional cash gifts known as "eidiya."

Islam follows a lunar calendar and so Ramadan and Eid cycle through the seasons.