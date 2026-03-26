Egypt ready to host meetings related to de-escalating Iran war, says FM

Egypt
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said during a press conference on Wednesday that his country's mediation between Iran and the US "continues in cooperation with Pakistan and Turkey," adding that the war should end "based on a win-win situation, not a zero-sum game." He also offered to host any meetings related to de-escalating the US-Iran war.
Egypt is ready to host any meetings related to de-escalating the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran, said Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday.
Speaking during a press conference in Cairo, Abdelatty also warned that opportunities for negotiation could be running out, and urged for a direct meeting between representatives from the US and Iran.
"We can end this war based on a win-win situation, not a zero-sum game", Abdelatty said.
Iran has rejected a first cease-fire proposal made by Donald Trump's government on Wednesday. But there are reports that Iranian officials may be considering a meeting with US negotiators, possibly taking place in Islamabad in Pakistan, over the next week.
Egypt showed itself supportive of the US initiative to negotiate.
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