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Egypt ready to host meetings related to de-escalating Iran war, says FM

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty speaks during a press conference with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary/Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said during a press conference on Wednesday that his country's mediation between Iran and the US "continues in cooperation with Pakistan and Turkey," adding that the war should end "based on a win-win situation, not a zero-sum game." He also offered to host any meetings related to de-escalating the US-Iran war.

Egypt is ready to host any meetings related to de-escalating the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran, said Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference in Cairo, Abdelatty also warned that opportunities for negotiation could be running out, and urged for a direct meeting between representatives from the US and Iran.

"We can end this war based on a win-win situation, not a zero-sum game", Abdelatty said.

Iran has rejected a first cease-fire proposal made by Donald Trump's government on Wednesday. But there are reports that Iranian officials may be considering a meeting with US negotiators, possibly taking place in Islamabad in Pakistan, over the next week.

Egypt showed itself supportive of the US initiative to negotiate.

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