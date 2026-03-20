Tear gas and tension in Jerusalem as Eid prayers held outside al Aqsa

Muslim worshippers gathered outside the Old City walls of Jerusalem on Friday 20 March to mark Eid al Fitr after being barred from entering the Al Aqsa compound. Israeli police fired tear gas as crowds searched for space to perform early morning prayers, with many forced to pray in nearby streets. Authorities said restrictions were in place for security reasons following the outbreak of the regional conflict on 28 February. The closure affects all major holy sites in the Old City, including the Al Aqsa mosque, for the first time in decades during Eid. Officials from Israel’s Civil Administration confirmed earlier in March that access would remain limited to maintain public safety. Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is usually a time for large communal prayers. This year, celebrations have been subdued, with tensions affecting religious life across Jerusalem.