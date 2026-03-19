Hungary: Wellness day for endangered tortoises at Nyíregyháza Zoo

Keepers and vets at Nyíregyháza Zoo in eastern Hungary carefully washed and examined a group of spurred tortoises (Centrochelys sulcata) during a routine health session. The procedure monitored their wellbeing, checked for injuries, and was followed by feeding as part of standard captive care. Native to Africa’s Sahel region, from Senegal to Ethiopia, this species is classified as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. Its living shell is richly innervated, allowing the tortoise to sense touch, pressure and pain. Contrary to common belief, this sensitivity requires careful handling to prevent stress or undetected health problems. Nyíregyháza Zoo, one of Europe's leading facilities with over 5,000 animals across 500 species, integrates such protocols into its ex situ breeding and education programmes. Habitat loss, poaching, and the exotic pet trade threaten wild populations, making these efforts vital for awareness and potential reintroduction.