Iran missile strike hits Tel Aviv area as deaths mount across region

A residential building in Tel Aviv was damaged early on Thursday 19 March after a missile strike, as emergency services responded at the scene, according to footage filmed by the Associated Press. Police, firefighters and ambulances were deployed around the building, where shattered windows and debris were visible. The Israeli military said late Wednesday it had detected a missile launch from Iran and activated air defence systems to intercept the threat over central Israel. Authorities reported at least eight impact points across the Tel Aviv district, including nearby Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak. An earlier strike killed two people in Ramat Gan, while shrapnel damage forced the temporary closure of Savidor Central railway station. Officials say the conflict has caused more than 1,300 deaths in Iran, over 960 in Lebanon and 14 in Israel since late February, with the United States reporting 13 service members killed.