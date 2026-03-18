China: Beijing ai and robotics expo highlights healthcare-focused smart robots

Beijing's three-day robotics exhibition is drawing crowds with its focus on embodied intelligence, uniting industrial and service robots across a 35,000 sq m site with over 600 exhibitors. In Chaoyang Hall, traditional Chinese medicine robots analysing tongue images and pulse data have pulled steady crowds. The event, organised by the Beijing Artificial Intelligence Society and industry partners, runs until 20 March and includes forums and live demonstrations. Highlights span humanoid robots performing martial arts, quadrupeds tackling obstacle courses, and underwater rescue devices. Some systems showcase real-time AI learning; others simulate zero-gravity navigation. The expo underscores China's drive to embed AI in healthcare, manufacturing, and services amid intensifying global robotics competition.