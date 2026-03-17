Iran: Images show devastation in Tehran after suspected Israeli strikes

Images circulating online reveal shattered buildings, charred facades, and debris strewn across residential streets in Tehran. Residents and emergency crews are clearing rubble since the attacks. In southern Tehran, locals use basic tools to dig out damaged homes while firefighters tackle lingering blazes; videos from passing cars capture the aftermath near Niavaran, where a police facility was clearly struck. The strikes follow Israel's stated targeting of Iranian security infrastructure. Tehran has not confirmed claims of senior figures killed, such as Ali Larijani, nor a paramilitary commander reported dead in a separate hit. The broader regional conflict intensifies with air raids, missile exchanges, and threats to shipping lanes, fueling fears of wider escalation without signs of de-escalation.