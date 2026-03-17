Blackout plunges cuba into darkness and exposes fragile power grid

Cuba was plunged into darkness on Monday after a nationwide power outage cut electricity to the island’s 11 million residents, highlighting the severity of its ongoing energy crisis. The Ministry of Energy and Mines reported a “complete disconnection” of the national grid, with no immediate technical failure identified, raising concerns about systemic weakness. By late evening, state media said electricity had been restored to just five per cent of Havana, or around 42,000 customers, as crews prioritised hospitals and key services. Residents spent the night in stifling heat, with some relying on candles and open doors for relief. In recent years, Cuba’s ageing infrastructure has led to outages lasting up to 20 hours in some regions. The situation has worsened since January, as tighter US oil restrictions have reduced fuel imports, further straining power generation and daily life across the country.